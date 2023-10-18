Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,021 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

