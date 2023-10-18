Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

