Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

