Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 206 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $703,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

