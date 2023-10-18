Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,187 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

