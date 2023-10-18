Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,048 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $135,423.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,032.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,327.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,032.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.