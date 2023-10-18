Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

