Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 41,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Unum Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.