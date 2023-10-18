Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGT stock opened at $426.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $303.58 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

