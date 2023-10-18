Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 379,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOE stock opened at $132.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.61 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

