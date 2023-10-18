Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.0 %

SCCO opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.