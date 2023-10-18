Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after buying an additional 153,147 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

