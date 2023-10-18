Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

