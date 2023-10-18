Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

