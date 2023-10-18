Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

