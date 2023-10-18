Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,219 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 75,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 58,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

