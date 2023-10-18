Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASX opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.