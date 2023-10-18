Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average of $145.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

