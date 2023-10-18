Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.59 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

