Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

