Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.