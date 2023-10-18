Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

