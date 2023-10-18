Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

