Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

