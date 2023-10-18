Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a market cap of $304.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

