Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

