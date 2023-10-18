Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after acquiring an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.