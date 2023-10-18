Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $295.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

