Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

