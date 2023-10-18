Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $1.95 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

