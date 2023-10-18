Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

