Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.