Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Viasat alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VSAT

Viasat Trading Up 9.5 %

VSAT stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Viasat has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,014 shares of company stock valued at $265,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,581,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Viasat by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.