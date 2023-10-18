Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 393,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 926,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,014 shares of company stock valued at $265,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

