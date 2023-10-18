Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Sprout Social worth $34,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,901 shares of company stock worth $1,727,485. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

