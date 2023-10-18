Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.98 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Brunswick worth $32,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after purchasing an additional 87,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

