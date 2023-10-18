Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.36 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Shockwave Medical worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.78.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

