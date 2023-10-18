Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 257,947 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,947 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFG opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

