Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

