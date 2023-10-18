Virtu Financial LLC Invests $303,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,569,000 after acquiring an additional 165,991 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Harmonic by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

