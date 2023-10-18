Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.