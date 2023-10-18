Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,698,145 shares in the company, valued at $30,489,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $612,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,698,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,489,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,311 shares of company stock worth $2,487,532. 18.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Profile



Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

