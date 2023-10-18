Virtu Financial LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,578.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 544,658 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 533,015 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

