Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

