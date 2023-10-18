Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

