Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Financial Review

Vox Royalty and Franco-Nevada are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.57 $330,000.00 ($0.02) -101.00 Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 20.57 $700.60 million $3.45 40.83

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Franco-Nevada 53.88% 10.20% 9.88%

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vox Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Vox Royalty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vox Royalty and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 1 4 0 2.50

Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $161.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Vox Royalty on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

