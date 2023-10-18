Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.25 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.