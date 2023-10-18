Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of WBA opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

