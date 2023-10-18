William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Leslie’s stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $89,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3,071.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 3,073,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

