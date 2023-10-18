Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical device company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.
DexCom Stock Performance
Shares of DXCM opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.98.
Insider Transactions at DexCom
In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of DexCom
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
